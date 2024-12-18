A space measuring 20,000 square metres in Wied Inċita has been restored by Ambjent Malta and opened to the public.

The Environment Ministry said on Wednesday that the restoration is the first phase of a larger space planned to open to the public.

Minister Miriam Dalli, who inaugurated the park on Wednesday, said the space was previously inaccessible to the public. The land had been allocated to a consortium in 2002 for landscaping purposes and has now been returned to the public through an agreement with a consortium called GEB Landscaping Ltd.

“In October, we pledged to provide 40,000 square metres of open spaces by the end of this year, and we delivered. Wied Inċita, along with Spencer Gardens, Hospice Gardens, Independence Gardens, and the gardens at Villa Portelli, are now available for public enjoyment,” Dalli said, promising a further 19 projects in the coming year.

“Work has already started in Pembroke, where a concrete area is being transformed into a garden, and similarly in Santa Luċija, where an abandoned plot is being turned into an open space."

Children from the Attard school planting trees at Wied Inċita. Photo: DOI - Kian Bugeja

Some 750 trees and hundreds of shrubs have been planted in Wied Inċita Park, supported by a modern irrigation system to ensure adequate watering during the summer heat.

The works also included the removal of 370 tonnes of waste and other materials, restoration of rubble walls, installation of picnic benches, and two gazebos.

The main pathways have been reconstructed to ensure safety and allow for rainwater drainage.

The park in Attard can be accessed here.