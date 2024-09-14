Updated 11.48am

A 21-year-old man died in a car crash on Saturday morning after he smashed his car into a Żejtun house’s front terrace.

Sources named the victim as Gildave Spiteri, who lived in Żabbar.

Spiteri was driving a Peugeot 206 on Triq il-President Anton Buttigieg when he lost control of his vehicle at around 7.45am.

In a statement, the police said that a medical team rushed the crash victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors certified him dead a short time later.

The Civil Protection Department was also involved in the emergency operation.

Magistrate Anthony Agius Bonniċi is leading an inquiry into the death. A police investigation is also under way.