Calypso Radio 101.8 is hosting its third 24-hour solo broadcasting marathon this weekend to raise funds for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation which supports 300 families every week.

People who are supported by the Foodbank are referred by recognised authorities like Appoġġ, Foundation for Social Welfare Services, Mater Dei Social Worker Unit and others, following a thorough assessment of need.

Most cases are short-term and many regain independence within six weeks but others continue to need urgent help.

The radio highlighted some cases which have been supported by the Foodbank including “Joe” who sold nearly everything to pay for his late wife’s cancer treatment, the grandmother who was left with nothing after her grandson stole from her to feed his addiction, and the family left homeless due to rising rent. Another case involved a single parent “drowning in debt, struggling to afford both loan repayments and daily essentials for their children.”

The 24-hour solo broadcast marathon starts on Saturday April 12 at 5pm and runs non-stop until Sunday 5pm, live from Calypso’s studios in Luqa.