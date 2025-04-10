A driver in Indonesia plunged 40 feet off an unfinished bridge after getting confused by Google Maps, before making a landing, and sustaining just minor injuries.

The astonishing moment was caught on camera in East Java, Indonesia.

Rudie Heru Komandono, 61, was lucky not to hit any other cars as he landed bumper-first in the busy lane, narrowly missing two cars and a motorbike, which had just passed by seconds before the fall.

The driver had set up his smartphone on the dashboard of his BMW 3 Series and was following his map to a friend's house on April 9.

While the app had mapped the new road, and rerouted him away from the incomplete highway, he was perplexed by the change in direction. Instead of taking a slip road, the driver passed through a gap in a concrete barrier and ploughed ahead.