Around 3,000 children attended free activities hosted by Project Green, WasteServ, and Ambjent Malta during the mid-term holidays, the Environment Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Cospicua’s Ġnien fuq il-Glażiż, the ECOHive Academy in Marsascala and Buskett came alive with activities such as crafts, potting, singing, and music. Through a mix of storytelling about Buskett’s Blue Lady, swings, and exciting activities like glow-in-the-dark slime and interactive environmental games, children enjoyed quality time with family or friends and discovered new spaces, some for the very first time.

Photo: Environment Ministry

“Organising activities that bring these open spaces to life leads to more and more people discovering and enjoying the projects we are implementing. We are demonstrating how open spaces can combine social, educational, and cultural elements. Our commitment remains to attract more people to our parks,” stated Minister Miriam Dalli.