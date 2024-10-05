A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car early on Saturday morning.

Police were told the incident occurred at around 4am in Triq id-Dragunara in St Julian’s.

It emerged that the woman from Għaxaq was hit by a car which allegedly kept driving on.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where her injuries were certified as serious.

Police later located the vehicle allegedly involved in the accident, a Toyota Vitz. Shortly afterwards, a 26-year-old man from San Ġwann was arrested for further investigation.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is leading a probe into the incident.

A police investigation is also underway.