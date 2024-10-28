In 2024, FELTOM-member schools continued their positive upward trend, underscoring the need for Malta to strengthen and support this sector, which not only enhances Malta’s international appeal and sustainable tourism but also serves as a crucial economic pillar, says Jessica Rees-Jones, CEO of FELTOM, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

Reflecting on 35 years of service, how would you describe FELTOM’s impact on the ELT sector in Malta?

FELTOM has consistently lobbied for the sector to be focussed on quality services, largely thanks to an accreditation system we established 18 years ago. We also continuously benchmark against international schemes to stay relevant and aligned with international best practices. On an economic level, FELTOM’s impact has been significant. Our 2023 annual report revealed that the ELT sector contributed 9.4% of the total guest nights in Malta’s tourist market. Student spending rose from €121.6m to €155.2m, and total revenue per student week in Q2 2024 reached €308,000, marking a 4.6% increase over 2023.

What trends have FELTOM’s schools seen in student arrivals this year?

The numbers look promising, signalling a positive trend for the future. In the second quarter of 2024, our 15 member schools reported 16,345 student arrivals, a 3% increase over last year’s 15,868 during the same period. More recently, in August, student arrivals increased by 7% compared to 2023, with a total of 4,186 students arriving.

Recently FELTOM launched its Focus Forward initiative. What prompted this strategic process, and how will it shape the organization’s future?

After 35 years, and especially post-COVID, the world has changed. It’s time to pause, assess where we stand, build on our strengths, and explore new opportunities. Through our Focus Forward initiative, we are engaging with all stakeholders via online questionnaires and in-person workshops to gather insights and feedback and ensure that FELTOM remains future-ready. The outcomes will help us develop a clear action plan focused on accreditation, advocacy, and marketing. This plan will be our commitment to our members, stakeholders, and the broader local ELT sector.

Engaging stakeholders is central to this process. How does FELTOM plan to ensure a diverse range of voices are heard during these discussions?

We are actively listening to all stakeholders, including those outside Malta. Last month, I attended the ALPHE conference in London, and next month I will be presenting at ICEF in Berlin. By understanding the key issues, we can map out the best path forward. This process will run until December, after which we will provide feedback to the FELTOM Board. Our goal is to present a five-year strategic plan at our 2025 AGM, to be held in March.

What are some of the challenges FELTOM faces in the current educational landscape, and how is the organization planning to address them in its new 5-year strategy?

Our members face three key challenges: visa processing delays, high refusal rates, and difficulties in attracting and recruiting qualified ELT teachers. Visa issues, in particular, can have a profound effect on our sector. For example, new visa regulations in Canada and Australia are making Malta a more attractive alternative for students. Attracting both students and teachers of the highest quality is critical. To stay resilient and adaptable, we must work closely with our stakeholders and communicate clearly. Our new five-year strategy will help us navigate these challenges and seize new opportunities. There are also other challenges namely the fact that Malta as a destination is losing its attractiveness due to a lack of cleanliness, preservation and improvements in the country’s infrastructure namely public transport and the supply and distribution of electricity in peak season.

How is FELTOM helping its school members strengthen their international reach?

We are involved in several global associations and invest in attending major international events like ALPHE and ICEF. We also maintain visibility through global newsletters and social media platforms such as Study Travel Network, The Pie, Schools & Agents and Bonard. Additionally, we host familiarisation trips. Next month, for example, we will welcome a group of agents from Japan, who will visit our schools and experience Malta’s rich history and culture firsthand. FELTOM not only participates globally but also brings the world to Malta to foster strong international ties.

Are there any international markets showing significant promise? Do you have any specific figures?

In August, our top growth markets were Poland, Hungary, and Colombia. Japan also showed strong potential, with 3,407 students arriving in 2023, making it our third-largest non-EU market. With recent improvements in visa processing times, we believe Japan will continue to be a promising market for the ELT sector in Malta.

What are your expectations from stakeholders as FELTOM transitions to its new strategic phase, and how can they contribute to the organization’s future success?

As we move forward, our focus will be on aligning expectations with delivery. The trust that our stakeholders have placed in FELTOM over the past 35 years is something we value deeply, and we will continue to uphold the same principles. While FELTOM may have been more reactive in the past, we are now committed to being proactive. Malta’s ELT sector has a unique global voice, and this new chapter will allow us to drive more excellence and growth in the years ahead.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times