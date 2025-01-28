A man was grievously injured by a grinder he was working with on Tuesday. 

Police said that they were informed of the incident at 4.30pm when a call for help came in from a warehouse in Xatt il-Mollijiet in Marsa. 

There officers found that a 38-year-old man from Żabbar had been grievously injured while working with a grinder. 

The man was given first aid by a medical team on the site and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where his injuries were certified. 

A police investigation into the matter is ongoing. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.