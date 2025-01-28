A man was grievously injured by a grinder he was working with on Tuesday.

Police said that they were informed of the incident at 4.30pm when a call for help came in from a warehouse in Xatt il-Mollijiet in Marsa.

There officers found that a 38-year-old man from Żabbar had been grievously injured while working with a grinder.

The man was given first aid by a medical team on the site and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where his injuries were certified.

A police investigation into the matter is ongoing.