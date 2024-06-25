476 councillors were sworn in on Tuesday, formally concluding the June 8 local election process and kicking off their five-year term in local government.

Prime Minister Robert Abela congratulated the councillors and thanked them for having decided to serve the community.

He described them as agents for change, urging them to give priority to improving the people's quality of life, particularly in areas such as the environment and the provision of services through digitalisation. He mentioned the need to give priority to people over cars in the squares of the various towns and villages.

The councillors were also congratulated by Culture and Local Government minister Owen Bonnici and the parliamentary secretary for local government, Alison Zerafa Civelli.