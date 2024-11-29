A project to build two massive battery storage systems that can capture electricity generated from renewable energy sources is now open to bidders.

The battery energy storage systems (BESS) will be located in Marsa and Delimara, on Enemalta grounds in both localities.

First announced in June 2023, the project is being led by Interconnect Malta, an Energy Ministry agency responsible for energy infrastructure projects.

Batteries will be charged using power fed into the national grid by photovoltaic panels during daytime hours and will then discharge power at nighttime.

According to the tender document, the Delimara plant must provide a minimum of 64 MWh of power while the Marsa BESS must provide a minimum of 20MWh. The batteries must be Lithium Iron Phosphate ones.

The Marsa station – which will be located in tunnels of the now-decommissioned power station - will be 100% funded through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) with a budget allocation of around €12 million, while that in Delimara is seeking funding under the EU’s ERDF Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027 Programme. The Delimara BESS, located at the power station in the area, is expected to cost €35 million and if its funding bid is successful, up to a maximum of 60% of that cost will be covered.

Bidders have until February 4, 2025 to submit their offers.

In a statement announcing the tender, Interconnect Malta said the BESS project would help ensure a more stable and reliable energy supply while making it possible to ramp up the share of renewables in the national energy system.

“This initiative, alongside developing a second cable interconnection project, will be pivotal in advancing Malta’s energy transition to more RES thus ensuring a more sustainable, resilient energy future,” it said.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli described the project as a “pioneering” one that would tackle the intermittency of renewable energy generation.

“Initiatives such as these are pivotal to allow Malta to progress towards larger-scale renewable energy projects, such as offshore wind," the minister said. The government has said it has shortlisted two sites for offshore wind projects, which it would like the private sector to operate.

Interconnect Malta divisional manager Joseph Vassallo said the BESS project was an important milestone for Malta as it would contribute to modernise its distribution network with the installation of large power-electronic converters connected to Malta’s 33kV system for energy conversion and flexibility services.