The police force has added 53 new constables to its ranks, after they successfully completed a seven-month recruitment training programme at the Academy of Disciplined Forces.

They will join another 102 new constables who joined the force in the past months.

The new recruits celebrated their graduation with a passing out parade which was presided by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa.

Constable Jamie Martin Carter was named the recruit who most distinguished himself during training, winning the PC Mark Farrugia Award.

Recruits’ training, which is accredited at level MQF4, included various academic, practical and physical subjects. Constables were taught about various issues, from ethics to diversity, Maltese laws, rules and procedures, how to investigate domestic violence, online child abuse, sexual offences and mental health awareness, among others.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa stand with constable Jamie Martin Carter. Photo: DOI/Clodagh O'Neill

Speaking at their graduation ceremony, minister Camilleri urged the new recruits to work closely with communities to further improve trust in the police force.

Police commissioner Gafa said it was gratifying to see survey results show how a majority of people in Malta trust the police force. He said this was down to the professional service many officers provide.

Permanent Secretary Joyce Dimech, academy commander Karen Galea, academy chairperson Raymond Mangion and director of studies Reuben Lanfranco also attended the ecent.