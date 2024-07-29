A 68-year-old man was seriously injured on Monday after he was involved in a car accident in Santa Venera.
Police said the accident occurred at around 11.30 pm in Triq Il-Ferrovija.
The man, a Birkirkara resident, had been driving a Kia Picanto and collided with a Vauxhall Insigna driven by a 53-year-old man from Żebbuġ.
A parked Mazda also sustained some damage during the incident.
A medical team took the 68-year-old man to Mater Dei Hospital via an ambulance for further medical treatment, where he was certified with serious injuries.
The police are continuing with investigations.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us