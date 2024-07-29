A 68-year-old man was seriously injured on Monday after he was involved in a car accident in Santa Venera.

Police said the accident occurred at around 11.30 pm in Triq Il-Ferrovija.

The man, a Birkirkara resident, had been driving a Kia Picanto and collided with a Vauxhall Insigna driven by a 53-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

A parked Mazda also sustained some damage during the incident.

A medical team took the 68-year-old man to Mater Dei Hospital via an ambulance for further medical treatment, where he was certified with serious injuries.

The police are continuing with investigations.