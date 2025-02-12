The police booked 60 motorists for driving at excessive speed over the weekend, pushing the number fined for overspeeding since January 1 to 750.

The police said 500 road checks have been made so far this year and thousands of vehicles were stopped, with fines issued for various breaches.

Most of the checks were made on the Coast Road, St Paul's Bay bypass and Garibaldi Road, Marsa, where several drivers were found driving at speeds varying between 113 and 150 km/h in areas where the maximum is 60, 70 or 80 km/h.

Thirty road checks were held in different localities during the last weekend, and some 800 vehicles were stopped.

The police urged drivers to observe traffic regulations for their own safety and that of others.