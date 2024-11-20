Luxury international book publisher Opus is putting together a massive book about Malta.

The large-format, hard-bound book will weigh 38kg and will tell the story of Malta, its culture, history and identity.

It is the first time Opus is creating a publication focused on an entire country. The UK-based publisher creates large-format publications using high-grade paper, imagery, and writing, featuring rare or previously unpublished images.

Subjects of its previous publications range from luxury brands like Ferrari to Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela, football club Manchester United or fashion icon Vivienne Westwood.

Times of Malta has granted Opus access to its photo library to assist it in compiling information for the publication.

The Malta Opus project is launched.

The Malta Opus project was officially launched this week by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, who described the project as “more than just a book”.

“This will be a journey into the heart of the Maltese islands, with exclusive interviews, new photography and archival footage. The Malta Opus will showcase our country and its extraordinary culture, past, present and future,” he said.

Three editions of the luxury publication will be printed, with a 50-page digital version also made available online for free.

The publication will be completed in 2025, with profits donated to charitable organisations like Beating Hearts Malta and the Save and Support Trust.

The Malta Opus project is being led by professor Victor Grech, who is serving as its executive editor.

“The Malta Opus will define Malta and what it means to be Maltese,” he said. “It will capture the essence of our history, culture and identity in a way that has never been done before. It will be a testament to the resilience, creativity and unique spirit that shapes our nation.”

Opus Malta director Daniel Cuschieri said he looked forward to developing educational stories that could be told from Malta. Opus managing director Karl Fowler said he was pleased that the Opus brand was expanding to Malta.