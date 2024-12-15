The race for which Maltese (or Gozitan) city will next wear the European Capital of Culture crown has begun. Victoria, from the Gozo Region, and Vittoriosa, of the Port Region, have both thrown their hats in the ring.

Over the next two years, their respective bids will have to be drafted for scrutiny by European cultural experts who will decide which of the two will have the title in 2031.

But what does the ECoC title mean for a city? And what could it do for the sister isle’s capital? The impact of the ECoC title on cities throughout the years has been remarkable.

Since its inception in 1985, the ECoC initiative has been one of the European Union’s most prestigious cultural programmes, designed to showcase the diversity and vibrancy of cultures across Europe.

For Victoria, and the region of Gozo, pursuing the title would redefine the city and the island’s place within Europe and beyond.

This initiative serves as a platform for Victoria and the region of Gozo that contributes and benefits towards a prosperous and competitive Europe, that ensures European values are integrated into the ECoC cultural programme, and that fosters sustainable development, including climate action, through culture.

This is not just about hosting events; it’s about embedding culture at the heart of the island’s future. Over 60 cities across the EU and beyond have been designated as Capitals of Culture since the initiative began, with profound results.

What many may not know is that ECoC was not designed to showcase cultural centres like London, Paris and Rome but, instead, it was established to breathe life into secondary and tertiary cities that need somewhat of a leg-up. In fact, hosting this title has often served as a catalyst for urban regeneration, breathing new life into neighbourhoods and revitalising infrastructure.

It has elevated the international profiles of host cities, putting them on the map as cultural and creative hubs and reshaped how local communities view their hometowns, fostering a sense of pride and strengthening – if not redefining – local identity.

The ECoC process has also proven to boost what we often refer to as ‘quality tourism’, drawing international visitors and stimulating local economies.

But its benefits are not purely economic – far from it. By placing culture at the centre of a host city’s development, the ECoC has inspired artistic innovation, encouraged community participation and sparked collaborations that might not otherwise have been possible.

For Victoria, with its unique Mediterranean identity and position off the Maltese mainland, this represents a powerful opportunity to position our ‘sister island’ as a hub of cultural excellence while preserving its distinctive character.

The journey to becoming a European Capital of Culture, however, is not without its challenges.

The process begins six years before the title year, with interested cities submitting proposals in response to a call published by their national ministry for culture.

These proposals are evaluated by a panel of independent experts specialising in culture and culture-driven development. Shortlisted cities are then invited to refine their applications and present a more detailed cultural strategy.

Finally, the panel recommends one city per host country for the title and the respective national authority formally designates the chosen city.

This rigorous process is as much about preparation as it is about vision.

Cities must articulate not only how they intend to showcase their cultural assets but also how they plan to address broader social, economic and environmental challenges through culture.

For Victoria, this means engaging its communities in a collective effort to define its identity, set long-term goals and ensure that the benefits of the ECoC title are felt across the entire island.

The success of previous Capitals of Culture – such as Bad Ischl in Austria, Bodø in Norway and Tartu in Estonia, all designated for 2024 – demonstrates the potential of the initiative to transform perceptions and realities alike.

These cities have embraced the ECoC title as a means of unlocking their creative potential, enhancing their visibility and building legacies that extend well beyond the title year.

For Gozo’s capital, the prospect of becoming a Capital of Culture is – in my view – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape the island’s future within Europe and elevate its visibility on an international stage.

Europe’s top priority at the moment is security and defence due to wars just outside our borders. We need to ensure that the perseverance of democracy and values are very much part of our bid. We are committed to work towards our future, which is very much under threat at the moment.

This initiative can also help Victoria, and, indeed, Gozo, balance the preservation of its unique heritage with the demands of contemporary life, creating a sustainable cultural framework that can breathe life into communities and the local economy.

Let us seize this opportunity to chart a bold, creative future for Victoria – one that celebrates its chequered past while embracing its role as a part of Europe’s present and future.

In an era where Europe’s focus is on security, democracy, and shared values amid growing global challenges, the ECoC bid is more than a cultural milestone. It is a commitment to safeguarding European values and ensuring they remain central to the region’s future. Victoria is determined to contribute to this mission while celebrating its unique identity as part of Europe’s vibrant cultural tapestry.

Samuel Azzopardi is president of the Gozo Region.