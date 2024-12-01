Spencer Garden in Marsa has opened to the public following a major transformation led by the Environmental Resources Authority (ERA) and the Environment Ministry. Once neglected and overgrown, the garden has been redeveloped into a sustainable green space aimed at improving urban life and fostering environmental awareness.

Located near ERA’s headquarters, the 11,000-square-metre site had become a symbol of urban neglect. Its restoration, supported by the Marsa Local Council and the Curia, is also part of the Ministry’s wider strategy, led by Minister Miriam Dalli, to enhance green spaces in urban areas. The project is a clear and successful effort to balance the natural environment with community benefit. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, and blessed by Archbishop Charles Scicluna last week.

The transformation of Spencer Garden also reflects ERA’s commitment towards a better environment, part of many projects and initiatives that are supporting sustainable urban development in our country.

The redeveloped garden now features nearly 6,000 new plants, enhancing biodiversity in the area. Three reservoirs, with a total capacity of 600,000 litres, capture rainwater to promote sustainable water use. Solar panels installed on-site generate 12,000 kWh of renewable energy annually, and public electric vehicle charging stations align with Malta’s transition to cleaner energy solutions. A soundproof barrier along the December 13th Road reduces traffic noise, improving the garden’s atmosphere.

In addition to being a green space, Spencer Garden also serves as an educational and cultural hub. Monuments within the garden pay tribute to Pope Francis’s Laudato Si’ encyclical and Maltese botanist Guido Lanfranco, reinforcing the importance of protecting the environment. A propagation nursery offers interactive learning about Malta’s native flora, particularly for children, encouraging greater awareness of local biodiversity.

Spencer Garden provides a tranquil retreat where everyone can experience nature. As the garden thrives, it will undoubtedly become an integral part of the community, offering a space for relaxation, education, and connection to the environment. It is another new green space that is part of the plan to reshape the country’s environmental landscape.