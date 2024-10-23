A seminar entitled ‘Holistic Wellbeing: Integrating Mind and Body’ was held at Queen Mary, Malta Campus, Victoria. Organised by the Breast Cancer Care Team at the Gozo General Hospital, the seminar was opened by breast practice nurse Josianne Bicker, whose presentation treated breast self-examination. She was followed by urology practice nurse George Camilleri, who talked about best practices in urology.

Maureen Bezzina Sultana, a consultant anaesthetist and member of the chronic pain team at the hospital, spoke about breast cancer and chronic pain, highlighting the different causes of pain in breast cancer patients and the medical treatment available for chronic pain in breast cancer.

Bezzina Sultana also discussed the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to breast cancer chronic pain management, with particular reference to physiotherapists, psychologists and complementary medicine. She said Gozitan breast cancer patients with chronic pain can be referred to the hospital’s chronic pain clinic.

Lorinda Mamo shared her story to support others in similar life situations. Through her blog, ‘A Bird with a French Fry’ and on social media, Mamo spreads awareness about chronic illness and advocates for positivity and gratitude in the face of adversity.

‘Knowing ourselves in difficult times’ was the subject of a presentation by Fr Martin Cilia, MSSP, while senior psychologist Pamela Portelli spoke about possible ways to reduce the risk of cancer and its recurrence. The seminar ended with a talk entitled ‘Fight with care: Cancer support by La Roche-Posay’.

The seminar was sponsored by the Gozo General Hospital, La Roche-Posay, Metropolis Pharma, MHABBA Collections and Queen Mary University of London Malta Campus.