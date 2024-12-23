Can you summarise the year 2024 for SOFTSWISS?

First, 2024 was a landmark year for SOFTSWISS as we celebrated our 15th anniversary. And it was indeed a year of achievements for us. Among the main milestones, I'd like to mention the acquisition of stakes in South African Turfsport and German Ously Games that allowed us to enter these regions actively. We also welcomed Formula 1 legend Rubens Barrichello as SOFTSWISS' Non-Executive Director in Latin America – that was a resounding success for strengthening our presence in the promising Brazilian market.

Furthermore, SOFTSWISS launched three innovative products: the Lotto Software, the Retail Betting Solution, and a Horse Racing Module integrated into our Sportsbook. We expect them to significantly contribute to the company’s offering.

As the online entertainment industry is undergoing rapid transformation, success demands more than just offering high-quality, secure products. Developers should continuously explore and open new niches, responding to nuanced shifts in player behaviour.

What key trends and challenges shaped the industry in 2024?

Regulation remained a dominant theme in 2024, with a growing focus on local licensing. As regional regulators set their own specific requirements, iGaming businesses had to adapt their strategies to succeed in fragmented markets. This meant building robust partnerships with local operators and gaining a deeper understanding of different regulatory environments.

However, expanding into new markets is not just about regulatory compliance, it also requires companies to adapt their products to fit local gaming experiences. It is important to realise that these steps take time and demand the proper combination of strategic vision and flexibility.

What trends and innovations do you foresee shaping the iGaming industry in 2025?

SOFTSWISS recently published its iGaming Trends 2025 Report to provide data-based comprehensive answer to the question. The report outlines several key trends. The localisation of market regulation will continue, forcing companies to undertake mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive and meet changing regulatory requirements. On the technology side, the industry will focus on innovations, whether it’s creating complete product ecosystems or strengthening cybersecurity measures.

AI is becoming an integral part of all business sectors, including iGaming. According to our survey, respondents rated the significance of AI at 8.2 out of 10. However, other studies reveal that 36% of cybersecurity professionals view AI-powered data usage as the top threat. This underscores the importance of using AI tools wisely, carefully balancing their potential benefits against the associated risks.

In marketing, branding will rely on influencer partnerships as a crucial strategy for audience engagement. iGaming companies will have to radically increase their visibility and build trust with their players, especially in regulated markets. A few years ago, we became pioneers among suppliers by adopting a large-scale, strategic approach to brand building. While a quality product is essential for success, its potential is exponentially amplified when paired with a strong, recognizable brand and a loyal, trusting audience. After all, what would LEGO be without smart marketing – just another construction set?

Lastly, responsible gambling is gradually turning from a trend into a vital necessity. It makes the gaming process safer and minimises the risks of problematic behaviour. Ultimately, responsible gaming benefits everyone – us as a supplier, operators, and, of course, players themselves. To prioritise player well-being, SOFTSWISS, for example, has established a dedicated team to ensure compliance with evolving safer gaming standards.

What data and methods does your company use to prepare annual industry trend reports?

The iGaming Trends 2025 Report draws on a thorough analysis of extensive internal and external surveys, legislation, statistics, reports, and news analysis. It provides the most valuable insights from iGaming professionals actively shaping and pushing the industry forward.

The creation of the report also relied on AI tools, with the help of which SOFTSWISS experts analysed over 53,000 headlines from top industry publications. This approach helped us uncover the most popular topics and provided valuable insights into the trends and discussions that define the industry.