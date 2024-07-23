You’ve sung along to his songs. Now experience them like never before.

Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz will be making a rare appearance in Malta on September 29 at a musical extravaganza featuring special guest star Joseph Calleja.

The Oscar, Grammy, and Tony award-winning composer is best known for Wicked, the second most successful musical of all time, which will be reimagined as a movie release later this year starring Ariana Grande.

Schwartz is also responsible for classics like When You Believe, from Prince of Egypt (originally recorded by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey); Colors of the Wind, from Pocahontas; and Out There, from Hunchback of Notre Dame, among many others.

One of the evening’s highlight will be the participation of Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja, who will be performing for the benefit of the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation, which is dedicated to providing young Maltese artists with opportunities to develop their skills and advance their careers.

Calleja, whose acclaimed golden voice has graced the world’s leading opera houses, will take centre stage along with Broadway stars Matthew James Thomas, Keri Rene Fuller, and Michael McCorry Rose.

Calleja said: “Stephen Schwarz is a living legend in the world of musicals and I’m delighted to have an opportunity to appear in one of his captivating productions in my home country. It promises to be a memorable evening.”

In his promotional video focused on the Maltese public, Schwartz said: “We are also excited to collaborate with Malta's very own Ira Losco, Destiny, and very special guest Joseph Calleja, performed in a symphony by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra our setlist will, of course, include songs from the Musical and soon-to-be-filmed Wicked, and also songs from my shows Pippin, Godspell, and films Princ of Egypt, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Pocahontas just to name a few. It’s going to be an incredible evening. I am greatly looking forward to visiting your island for the first time."

Also joining Schwartz for his Malta debut will be a host of Broadway and local Maltese stars under the baton of The Hon. Ian MacGregor.

Fuller is a rising Broadway name, best known for her role as Jane Seymour in the Broadway musical SIX. She went viral with a YouTube video of the song “Memory” with over one million views as Grizabella in the global sensation Cats. Other Broadway credits include Waitress and Jagged Little Pill. Fuller releases original music under the name DITTA and performs to packed crowds all over NYC.

Thomas has starred in multiple Broadway and US productions as a leading actor, including Peter Parker in the 2010 Broadway production of Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. He is best known for having originated the title role in Mr. Schwartz’s Tony award-winning Broadway revival of Pippin. Other credits include: Diner, Time and the Conways, and Riff in West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl with Maestro Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic. His music, including work on cast albums, has been streamed over 22 million times.

Michael McCorry Rose appeared in the Disney+ live-action film Disenchanted and performed on Broadway in Wicked and the Tony-Award winning musical A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder, as well as in Daniel Levine’s independent film adaptation of Snapshots, which received a 2021 Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album and the First American National Tour of Anastasia.

Stephen Schwartz: Defying Gravity - Live in Concert will take place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on September 29.

