Get ready for an unforgettable live concert experience this Saturday, September 28, as 'Una Notte con le Stelle’ takes over the Granaries in Floriana. This not-to-be-missed event will bring together some of Italy's most legendary artists, including Al Bano, Ricchie Poveri, Matia Bazar, and Riccardo Fogli.

Matia Bazar

Expect to hear timeless classics such as Al Bano's beloved hit Felicità, a song that has touched generations with its uplifting melody, and Ricchi e Poveri's iconic track Sarà Perché Ti Amo, a tune that remains a staple of Italian pop culture. These unforgettable songs, along with many others, will transport the audience through the rich legacy of Italian music.

Riccardo Fogli

The concert will be hosted by the legendary Lorella Cuccarini, an Italian television presenter, actress, and singer, known for her decades of success in the entertainment industry. Cuccarini, who is celebrating her 40th anniversary in show business this year, has been a beloved figure on Italian TV and is widely adored by both Italian and Maltese fans alike. With a career spanning hit variety shows such as Amici di Maria De Filippi, Cuccarini's presence on stage is sure to bring an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the event.

Joining her as co-host is local journalist and presenter Keith Demicoli. The concert will also feature performances by two of Malta’s own rising stars: Megan May and Emma Muscat. Fans can expect a musical journey through decades of iconic hits that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Ricchi e Poveri

Doors will open at 5:30pm, with the final entry time set for 7pm. The concert will begin promptly at 7pm. Due to the expected large turnout, attendees are advised to arrive early to ensure a seamless entry and to secure their seating.

Al Bano

With tickets selling out fast and a limited number remaining, this is truly a once-in-alifetime concert that fans won’t want to miss. Secure your spot now for an unforgettable evening filled with nostalgic melodies, legendary performances, and a magical atmosphere at one of Malta’s most iconic venues. Tickets are being sold exclusively online through www.showshappening.com.