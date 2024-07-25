The recent arrest of Paul Watson in Greenland is a deeply troubling development for all of us who care about the health of our oceans and the future of our planet.

Watson, the founder of Sea Shepherd and a co-founder of Greenpeace, was detained under an international arrest warrant issued by Japan. This happened as he arrived in Nuuk on a mission to intercept Japan’s new factory whaling ship, the Kangei Maru. Now, as he faces the possibility of extradition to Japan, I feel compelled to speak out in his defence and urge others to do the same.

I have long admired Watson for his fearless dedication to protecting marine life. His work has always been driven by a profound love for the ocean and a relentless commitment to preserving its fragile ecosystems.

The charges against him are tied to his brave actions in the Antarctic, where he took a stand against illegal whaling operations. These actions were not just acts of defiance; they were acts of deep compassion for the countless whales slaughtered each year.

The context of Watson’s arrest is particularly alarming. Japan’s launch of the Kangei Maru, a massive new whaling ship, represents a serious threat to marine life. This ship can haul and process huge fin whales and stay at sea for long periods, raising fears that Japan is gearing up to resume large-scale whaling far beyond its own shores. Despite Japan’s official stance, the capabilities of this vessel suggest otherwise, and we must remain vigilant.

Watson’s detention should concern us all.

His foundation, the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF), expressed shock at the arrest, noting that the red notice against him had been reportedly withdrawn. This situation raises important questions about the motivations behind his arrest and the power dynamics at play.

Watson’s tactics, often showcased in the reality TV series Whale Wars, have always been about direct action. He calls it “aggressive non-violence”, and it has been highly effective in preventing the slaughter of whales. These confrontations, while controversial, have saved countless lives and brought global attention to the critical issue of whaling.

As someone deeply invested in social and environmental causes, I find Watson’s unwavering commitment profoundly inspiring. His work is a testament to the idea that defending our planet requires courage and tenacity. This moment demands our solidarity with Watson and a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to protecting marine life.

I have personally witnessed the importance of such dedication through my own work aboard the ship Phoenix in several missions at sea, conducting search and rescue missions in the Mediterranean. Leaving Malta harbour full of hope but also knowing that not all were wishing us well.

Supporting Paul Watson means standing up for the future of our oceans and the planet - Regina Egle Liotta Catrambone

Nevertheless, our efforts as the first NGO to save migrants in distress at sea have shown me the value of direct action and the profound impact it can have on individual lives. Much like Watson’s efforts to protect whales, our missions at sea were driven by compassion and a commitment to preserving life.

Whether it’s saving whales from harpoons or rescuing people from the perilous waters of the Mediterranean, these actions are vital for creating a more just and humane world.

In supporting Watson, we must also recognise and commend the incredible team at Sea Shepherd to whom go all my support. Their dedication, bravery and tireless efforts to protect marine life are nothing short of heroic.

These individuals put themselves at great risk to uphold the values of environmental stewardship and conservation. Their work is crucial in maintaining the delicate balance of our marine ecosystems and inspiring global action against illegal whaling.

We must call on international leaders, environmental organisations and every concerned individual to advocate for Watson’s release and oppose his extradition to Japan. This is not just about justice for Watson; it is about protecting the very principles of environmental stewardship and activism. Extraditing him would set a dangerous precedent, potentially discouraging others from taking bold, necessary actions to defend our planet.

Watson’s arrest is a pivotal moment for the environmental movement.

We must stand by him, recognising that his fight is our fight. Supporting Watson means standing up for the future of our oceans and the planet. His legacy of activism must continue to inspire and drive change. By rallying behind Watson, we affirm our commitment to a sustainable, just world where the exploitation of our natural resources is met with unwavering resistance.

Let us not waver in our support for Watson and his dedicated team. Their work is a testament to what it means to truly care for our planet.

I stand with Watson and his team; together, we can make a difference.

Regina Egle Liotta Catrambone is the founder and director of MAEC – Mediterranean Aid Education Centre.