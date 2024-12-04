This Christmas, Maypole have introduced their new sourdough panettone. Crafted with the finest ingredients and expertly baked by Maypole’s experienced bakers, the new sourdough panettone is available in three rich flavours: chocolate and hazelnut, classic fruit, and pistachio.

Maypole's sourdough panettone

This fluffy taste of Christmas comes with the added health benefits of sourdough, renowned for supporting gut health, blood sugar management, and is generally more nutritious and satiating.

If you want to impress your loved ones, or simply want to show them how much you care, these festive delights are the perfect Christmas gift.