Tourism doesn’t just power Malta’s economy – it shapes our way of life. In 2024, we welcomed a record 3.56 million visitors, a 19.5% jump from the previous year, injecting over €3.3 billion into our economy and sustaining more than one in four jobs.

But the real challenge is going beyond growth and ensuring that tourism delivers lasting value for businesses, residents, and the island itself.

Tourists are now spending more per visit, averaging €924 in 2024, up from €897 in 2023, with per-night spending climbing to €141 from €130 the year before, a reassuring sign that Malta is moving towards quality-driven tourism.

But how do we ensure this transition benefits everyone? How do we grow in a way that enhances our local communities rather than overwhelm them?

Around the world, smart investments in infrastructure have helped destinations grow sustainably. Dubai’s man-made beaches, Barcelona’s waterfront transformation, and Singapore’s green urban spaces show how tourism development can enhance both visitor experiences and the quality of life of the locals.

Malta must think on these lines – not just about increasing capacity, but about making our tourism offer better, smarter, and more sustainable.

This requires a more intense collective effort from operators, policy makers and citizens alike.

Enhanced promenades, carefully planned beach zones, and well-connected cultural hubs can all attract visitors while creating long-term benefits for Maltese residents.

Clearly, infrastructure enhancements alone are not enough. Managing visitor numbers strategically is key to preventing congestion, easing the burden on public resources, and maintaining a strong quality of life for residents.

The recently announced effort to manage the numbers at Blue Lagoon in Comino is the sort of thinking that should lead the way. Thoughtful spatial planning, better transport solutions, and incentives for off-peak tourism and regional dispersal are all essential to ensure that growth remains sustainable.

The future of tourism in Malta is not just about adding more hotel rooms, but about delivering distinctive, high-value experiences.

Hotels must become more than just places to stay. They need to offer something unique, whether through world-class wellness, immersive cultural experiences, or innovative entertainment.

Our upcoming Hard Rock Hotel is part of this evolution, positioning itself as a five-star destination that blends international hospitality standards with a distinct character.

Malta has the potential to be a global benchmark for sustainable prosperity - Robert Debono

Investing in training, service excellence, and digital innovation will also be critical. From AI-enhanced concierge services to immersive heritage experiences powered by augmented reality, the opportunity to elevate our tourism product is enormous – and 7,000 years of history to work with should give a lead over most of our competitors.

One area that requires careful regulation is the short-term rental market. While platforms like Airbnb have unlocked new income opportunities for Maltese households, they have also contributed to housing shortages and price inflation in key areas. Striking a fair balance between maintaining this valuable sector while preventing displacement for local residents is crucial.

Beyond housing, spreading tourism more evenly across Malta and Gozo can help reduce pressure on traditional hotspots. Incentivising tourism in lesser-visited areas, whether through cultural initiatives, festivals, or improved transport links, can create year-round economic opportunities while relieving congestion in Valletta, St Julian’s, and other high-density zones.

A strong tourism sector must also be a responsible and sustainable one. The sector accounts for a significant share of Malta’s carbon footprint and water consumption. Hotels and large-scale operators should lead the charge by reducing energy waste, implementing water-saving initiatives, and eliminating single-use plastics. I am proud that we at the db Group are doing our part and more.

At the same time, greener transport options for visitors – such as electric shuttle buses in tourist zones or increased pedestrianisation in high-traffic areas – could reduce congestion and improve air quality. A coordinated effort between government and the private sector could make these initiatives viable in the near future.

Malta’s tourism industry has never been stronger, but its future depends on the choices we make today. Business leaders must continue investing in quality and innovation, ensuring that we remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.

Policymakers must adopt a long-term, strategic approach, supporting smart regulation and infrastructure that benefit both visitors and locals.

Equally, residents must feel the benefits of tourism through better public spaces, well-managed visitor numbers, and sustainable housing policies.

Malta’s appeal is at an all-time high. If we take the right steps – investing wisely, managing growth responsibly, and committing to sustainability – we can turn this period of expansion into a long-term success story. Malta can be more than a leading Mediterranean destination. It has the potential to be a global benchmark for sustainable prosperity.

Robert Debono is the CEO of db Group.