What a marvel to see such a great display of forces on the stage of the Mediterranean Conference Centre for the performance of that extraordinary masterpiece that is Giuseppe Verdi’s Messa da Requiem. The great Italian composer was served by the joint efforts of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the Choir of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia with extra singers coming from KorMalta instructed by Riccardo Bianchi but, above all, by the Valletta Cultural Agency which curated the entire project and realised it with such great expertise. In addition to the aforementioned artistic groups, we must immediately mention the conductor Pier Giorgio Morandi and the quartet of soloists that included Anna Pirozzi, John Lundgren and two extraordinary Maltese talents namely, mezzo-soprano Marvic Monreal and tenor Alan Sciberras.

This great musical fresco dedicated to the mystery of death and divine judgment constitutes an extremely profound and compelling listening experience. The expressive, dramatic force of the Dies Irae would be enough to annihilate anyone but even the consolatory sweetness in front of such mystery of the Recordare Jesu Pie strikes deeply. It is known that Verdi was not extremely devout and that his approach to the Mass of the Dead was immediately considered a “secular” approach. The relationship between human beings and divinity is almost reversed where, in Verdi’s music, man is the questioning subject, the one who turns an anguished and tragic gaze towards the divine, questioning it about his destiny, about the meaning of the end of existence.

Verdi’s Requiem Mass does not accompany humanity towards the acceptance of its final destiny but interprets its dismay, fear, impossibility of giving itself an explanation and of finding true and profound consolation in the perspective of resurrection once divine judgment has run its course. Hence the extreme drama of the music created by Verdi, hence the sense of appeal, of supplication that the solo pages express and that find their culmination in the final Libera me. It is a request for liberation from death, not an acceptance. For this reason the piece takes on a universal value that goes beyond its liturgical function and presents itself as a modern reflection on the meaning of life and death.

We could not ask for more from the performers. Anna Pirozzi possesses an extraordinary vocal means, of great power but capable of extraordinary flexibility. Applause to Marvic Monreal and Alan Sciberras who with great stylistic propriety and vocal brilliance were able to make the most of their interventions but also to John Lundgren for the sure thickness of his singing. The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is experiencing a period of great qualitative change and has responded with enthusiasm and participation to the requests of Pier Giorgio Morandi, a great connoisseur of this repertoire and a solid and sure baton for a spectacular, intense and captivating performance of the Requiem Mass.

Stylistic propriety, vocal thickness that is both granitic and flexible at the same time make the Choir of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, expertly prepared by Andrea Secchi, a unique reference in this piece, which it has performed in the most prestigious concert venues in the world. An unforgettable evening that positively marks the Maltese musical and cultural life with a production in the name of great excellence.