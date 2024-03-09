Findings of the Sofia public inquiry make it clear that Robert Abela was “playing with people’s lives” when he tried to prevent the inquiry from being held, Bernard Grech said on Saturday.

“Abela was protecting his ministers and those around him. He knew that the state was acting with impunity and didn’t want another inquiry to expose that,” Grech said on RTK 103.

“Had it been for Abela, everyone involved in a construction project would remain at risk. He was playing with people’s lives,” the PN leader said.

The PN has called for Abela’s government to assume political responsibility for the inquiry findings, and has presented a motion of no confidence in three government ministers: Miriam Dalli, Silvio Schembri and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

In a 500-page report published last week, an inquiry into the construction site death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia concluded that the state was responsible for its lax and loophole-ridden regulation of the construction sector, which led to the building that collapsed on Sofia being essentially unregulated.

Abela’s government has focused on the role top officials within various state-run entities played in the debacle. OHSA chairman David Xuereb, Malta Enterprise board members Peter Borg, Victor Carachi and Paul Abela and a Malta Enterprise manager were all forced out following the inquiry.

During his Saturday morning interview, Grech also refused to be drawn into revealing the identities of the people being discussed to replace George Vella as president.

“This isn’t a game of Guess Who,” the Opposition leader told Andrew Azzopardi as the radio show host pressed him for a hint about who is being discussed.

The Opposition leader and Prime Minister started talks to agree on Malta’s next president some weeks ago. Consensus is essential as whoever is nominated will need to be approved by two-thirds of parliament to assume office.

Grech said he was committed to having “mature” talks that would “leave everyone satisfied”, though he stopped short of acknowledging that negotiations will come to down “horse trading”.