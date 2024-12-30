Robert Abela and Clyde Caruana have racked up a record national debt, with nothing to show for it, the Nationalist Party said on Monday.

Figures issued recently by the National Statistics Office showed that the national debt has exceeded €10.3 billion, the PN observed.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was responsible for nearly half of it, with the debt having been just over €5 billion when he succeeded Joseph Muscat.

"Although in recent months the government has continued to clash with professionals in various sectors, including educators, denying them deserved and long-promised pay increases, it managed to increase its own expenditure by no less than €800 million between January and November 2024," the party said.

This record debt was leading to another record, debt serving costs. During the first 11 months of the year, the government spent €235 million, or €42 million more than last year, solely on interest on the national debt. This translated to €710,000 every day.

The PN statement was signed by Graham Bencini, shadow minister of finance and Jerome Caruana Cilia, shadow minister for the economy.