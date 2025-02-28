Carnival kicks off in Gozo on Friday evening with its unique "spontaneous" festivities in Nadur where rules do not apply and grotesque satire is the order of the day.

Thousands are expected to cross over to join the revelry this weekend putting additional strain on the roads network and transport services.

Transport Malta has added special fast ferry services between Malta and Gozo with increased frequencies and additional bus services on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A direct service will operate from Victoria to Nadur every 15 minutes between 8pm and midnight.

A shuttle service will run between Mgarr ferry and nadur with each scheduled ferry including extra trips between 7pm and midnight.

Special services will operate at 1am and 2.30am from Nadur to all these localities: