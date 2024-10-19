Respect for the police is directly linked to the way those in power treat the rule of law, Green party chairperson Sandra Gauci said on Saturday as she drew parallels between recent assault cases and ongoing corruption scandals.

“The police force no longer instils respect. Indeed, the police have become an obstacle for those who dare to do what they want,” she said. “If justice and the law is being belittled by the hour by those who lead, it is no big surprise seeing people who think they are above the law. In a country where the mentality is anything goes and “I’m free to do anything I want”, it is easy for this to become the general feeling nationwide.”

Gauci, who leads ADPD, was speaking at a press conference held together with party secretary general Ralph Cassar during which the two discussed the Malta Police Force and how it is treated.

Police officers have been assaulted while on duty in two separate incidents over the past weeks. The government has since presented plans to toughen sentences for anyone convicted of assaulting public officials.

Gauci said it was not surprising to see a lack of discipline among citizens, when those in power were willing to break to law to dish out favours.

Scandals like those concerning disability benefits and driving licences, as well as allegations of widespread ID card fraud, all convey the message that government entities are corrupt, she said.

“This conveys the message that the law and ethical behaviour does not apply to all,” Gauci said, noting that perception of corruption in Malta was up 13 percentage points, according to EU data.

Cassar said police need more and better resources to adequately fulfil their role.

Many towns across Malta no longer have police stations, he noted, and in many others existing stations are run down and neglected.

“This anomaly reflects in the maintenance of order in the country: litter everywhere you look, negligence and a sense of anything goes are increasingly discouraging for people,” Cassar said.

“Having an open and functioning police station gives a sense of security and order,” he said, adding that ADPD was in favour of the drive to more community policing, which Cassar said “works”.