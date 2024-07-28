An AFM helicopter suffered was damage as it was about to take off on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at 9am and involved an Alouette AS9211 helicopter which was seen to swing round sharply as it was just above the ground and land heavily, fortunately on its wheels

The AFM gave no details but said no one was injured.

An investigation has been launched.

It is the second accident involving an AFM Alouette helicopter this year.

In March an Alouette made a crash landing in a field in Qrendi when a routine emergency landing exercise went wrong.

Alouette single-engined helicopters have been flying in Malta’s skies since 1979, when they formed part of a Libyan military mission based here.

They were taken out of service in August 1980 after a political dispute with Libya. Three helicopters were kept in an AFM hangar for a decade before the matter was settled and the helicopters were handed to the Maltese government, overhauled in France and returned to the service.

In 1996, the AFM acquired a further two Alouettes from the Royal Netherlands Air Force, and some of the older helicopters were retired and used for spares.

The AFM Air Wing recently also bought more modern Augusta Westland helicopters.