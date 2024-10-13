Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping our world, and now it’s earned a place among the most prestigious awards in science. The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to two AI pioneers, John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton, for their groundbreaking work in neural networks. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced their win last week on October 8, recognising their contributions to machine learning that have transformed science, technology and society.

Neural networks, inspired by the human brain, are at the core of modern AI technologies. These systems are designed to recognise patterns in data and learn from them, driving innovations from image recognition systems to advanced language models like ChatGPT.

Hopfield’s and Hinton’s research laid the foundation for these systems, and their discoveries have revolutionised fields beyond AI, including physics, biology and medicine.

John Hopfield, a physicist at Princeton University, developed the Hopfield network in 1982. This early form of neural network could store and reconstruct patterns in data, using principles from physics.

Hopfield’s work was based on similarities between neural networks and magnetic materials, where small magnetic fields either point up or down, similar to how nodes in a neural network process data as 0s and 1s. This model provided a significant step forward in understanding how information could be processed and stored in AI systems.

Hinton, a researcher at the University of Toronto, expanded upon Hopfield’s work. He created the Boltzmann machine, another type of neural network based on the statistical physics theories of Ludwig Boltzmann.

The Boltzmann machine included hidden nodes that processed data without directly receiving input, allowing for more complex data analysis. This innovation played a key role in advancing AI’s ability to understand and process vast amounts of information.

This award shows that AI isn’t just a niche technology – it’s a scientific revolution

Hinton himself was surprised by the Nobel recognition, admitting during the announcement, “I’m flabbergasted. I had no idea this would happen”. His work, along with Hopfield’s, has had profound impacts not just in AI but across many scientific fields. Neural networks have helped physicists handle massive amounts of complex data, leading to breakthroughs such as creating the first images of black holes and designing materials for advanced technologies like next-generation batteries.

“This award shows that AI isn’t just a niche technology – it’s a scientific revolution,” said Craig Ramlal, an AI researcher at the University of the West Indies. “It highlights AI’s potential to help us understand and simulate the natural world.”

However, AI’s rapid development has also raised concerns. Many researchers, including Hinton, have voiced worries about the ethical implications of AI. As AI becomes more powerful, questions about its impact on society, such as reinforcing biases, spreading misinformation and even potentially replacing human jobs, have become more pressing.

Scientists are still working to understand the limitations of AI and how it differs from human intelligence, especially since AI models are known to make strange and unpredictable mistakes.

Despite these challenges, the contributions of Hopfield and Hinton have set the stage for future innovations. Their work continues to inspire advancements across disciplines, ensuring AI’s place as one of the most transformative technologies of the modern era. As AI evolves, the work of these pioneers will remain central to its development, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Mohamed Daoud is a public engagement expert.

Sound Bites

• 161,979 new species of RNA virus have been discovered using a machine-learning tool that researchers believe will vastly improve the mapping of life on Earth and could aid in the identification of many millions more viruses yet to be characterised.

• As tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly make their way into health-care, the latest research from UC Santa Cruz Politics Department doctoral candidate Lucia Vitale takes stock of the current landscape of promises and anxieties. It shares findings from an extensive literature analysis of AI’s current trajectory in healthcare.

DID YOU KNOW?

• AI has won a Nobel Prize-connected award before: In 2018, the Turing Award, often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of Computing”, was awarded to AI pioneers Geoffrey Hinton, Yoshua Bengio and Yann LeCun for their work in deep learning.

• AI helps us see black holes: AI was crucial in processing the vast amounts of data needed to produce the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019, a scientific breakthrough years in the making.

• Machine learning vs traditional programming: Unlike traditional programming, which relies on explicit instructions, machine-learning algorithms “learn” from data to make predictions or decisions without being explicitly programmed for each task.

• Supercomputers are training AI: Some of the world’s most powerful supercomputers are used to train AI models, processing massive amounts of data at speeds unimaginable in the 1980s when neural networks were first developed.

• Nobel Prize in chemistry 2024: This year, the Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to David Baker “for computational protein design” and to Demis Hassabis and John Jumper “for protein structure prediction”. Their work has revolutionised our understanding of how proteins fold and function, with potential impacts on medicine and biotechnology.

• Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine 2024: This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for discovering microRNA and its crucial role in understanding genetic control mechanisms.

