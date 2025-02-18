United States Vice President JD Vance made headlines recently by refusing to sign a declaration at a global summit in Paris on artificial intelligence.

In his first appearance on the world stage, Vance made clear that the US wouldn’t be playing ball. The Donald Trump administration believes that “excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry just as it’s taking off”, he said. “We’ll make every effort to encourage pro-growth AI policies.”

His remarks confirmed a widespread fear that Trump’s return to the White House will signal a sharp turn in tech policy. American tech companies and their billionaire owners will now be shielded from effective oversight.

But upon a closer look, events this week point to signs that just the opposite may be unfolding. A host of nations took notable steps towardsaddress growing safety and environmental concerns about AI, indicating that a regulatory tipping point has been reached.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered the keynote address at the AI Action Summit in Paris, France.

Wide consensus

The two-day global summit in Paris, chaired by France and India, led to broad consensus. Some 60 countries signed on to a Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable AI. This included Canada, the European Commission, India and China.

Both the US and the UK declined to sign on. But the prevailing winds are against them.

The meeting in Paris was the third global summit on AI, following meet-ups at Bletchley Park in the UK in 2023 and in Seoul, South Korea, in 2024. Each of them ended with similar declarations widely endorsed.

The Paris communiqué calls for an “inclusive approach” to AI, seeking to “narrow inequalities” in AI capabilities among countries. It encourages “avoiding market concentration” and affirms the need for openness and transparency in building and sharing technology and expertise.

The document is not binding. It does little more than tout principles or affirm a collective sentiment among the parties. One of these – perhaps the most important – is to keep talking, meeting and working together on the common concerns that AI raises.

Environmental challenges

Meanwhile, a smaller group of countries at the Paris summit, along with 37 tech companies, agreed to form a Coalition for Sustainable AI – setting out a series of goals and deliverables.

While nothing is binding on the parties, the goals are notably specific. They include coming up with standards for measuring AI’s environmental impact and more effective ways for companies to report on the impact.

Parties also aim to “optimise algorithms to reduce computational complexity and minimise data usage”.

Even if most of this turns out to be merely aspirational, it’s important that the coalition offers a platform for collaboration on these initiatives. At the very least, it signals a likelihood that sustainability will be at the forefront of debate about AI moving forward.

The first international AI treaty

A further notable event at the summit was that Canada signed the Council of Europe’s Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law. In recent months, 12 other countries had signed, including the US (under former president Joe Biden), the UK, Israel and the European Union.

The convention commits parties to pass domestic laws on AI that deal with privacy, bias and discrimination, safety, transparency and environmental sustainability.

The treaty has been criticised for containing no more than “broad affirmations” and imposing few clear obligations. But it does show that countries are committed to passing law to ensure that AI development unfolds within boundaries – and they’re eager to see more countries do the same.

If Canada were to ratify the treaty, parliament would likely revive Bill C-27, which contained the AI and Data Act.

The act aimed to do much of what Canada agrees to do under the convention: impose greater oversight of the development and use of AI. This includes transparency and disclosure requirements on AI companies and stiff penalties for failure to comply.

What does this really mean?

While the US signed the convention on AI and human rights, democracy and rule of law in the fall of 2024, it likely won’t be implemented by a Republican Congress. The same might happen in Canada under a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre. He could also decide not to fulfil commitments made under other agreements about AI.

And if Poilievre comes to power by the time Canada hosts the next G7 meeting in June, he might decline to honour the Trudeau government’s commitment to make AI regulation a central focus of the meeting.

The Trump administration may have ushered in a period of more lax tech regulation in the US, and Silicon Valley is indeed a key player in tech – especially AI. But it’s a wide world, with many other important players in this space, including China, Europe and Canada.

The events in Paris have revealed a strong interest among nations around the globe to regulate AI and specifically to foster ideas about inclusion and sustainability.

If the Paris summit was any indication, the hope of sheltering AI from effective regulation won’t last long.

Robert Diab is a professor, Faculty of Law, Thompson Rivers University, Canada.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence.