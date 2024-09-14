Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria is hosting a temporary art exhibition, featuring works by Henry Alamango and Galina Troizky. Lost Paradise, on until November, offers more than 40 framed paintings, mainly recent ones.

Comino, Fontana, Ġordan, Lunzjata, Marsalforn, Mġarr, Nadur, Ramla, Salini, St Julian’s, Tigné, Valletta, Victoria, Xlendi and Xwejni are some of the localities represented at the exhibition, along with more generic views. Most are watercolours but some are in mixed media, including oils on canvas.

Water-based medium remains Alamango’s preference but his experimentations in other media offer flexibility towards conveying the character of themes being represented. Troizky, born in Moscow, is inspired by the landscape. She settled in Gozo in 2003.

The title of the exhibition – Lost Paradise – developed from the idea that “time will suggest that the elements for our paradise indeed existed, now irretrievably neglected and irrecoverable”. Both artists say “a worldly paradise is a personal aggregate of the rural and urban landscapes that we call home”.

Visitors to the exhibition, open seven days a week, can also follow an interesting video. Entrance is free.