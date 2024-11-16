Marine biologist Alan Deidun and environmental activist Steve Zammit Lupi were awarded for their outstanding contributions to environmental conservation at the ERA Awards held at Verdala Palace.

Organised by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) under the patronage of President Myriam Spiteri Debono, the awards celebrate individuals driving meaningful environmental change.

The Minister for the Environment Miriam Dalli was also present for the ceremony.

Professor Alan Deidun received the Buonamico Award for his groundbreaking scientific research and unwavering dedication to environmental awareness. As Malta’s first Ocean Ambassador and a leading academic, Professor Deidun’s work bridges science and impactful conservation efforts.

The award is named after Malta’s first naturalist, who also wrote the first Flora of the Maltese Islands.

Zammit Lupi received a Special Recognition Award for his activism and community engagement.

Zammit Lupi, an advocate for sustainable transport and green initiatives, gained prominence by cycling from Malta to Sweden to raise environmental awareness and promote local eco-friendly projects in Żebbuġ.

He ran as an independent candidate in last spring’s local council elections and obtained the most votes, becoming Żebbuġ mayor.

During his speech, ERA Chairman Vincent Cassar said Deidun and Zammit Lupi’s achievements inspired others to strive for increased environmental stewardship.

“Their actions attest their contribution in protecting the national environment through active participation in conservation efforts. I hope that this will instigate future generations to follow the steps of Professor Deidun and Mr Zammit Lupi, in safeguarding Malta’s environment,” he said.

In her speech, President Spiteri Debono emphasised the need for the protection and preservation of the urban and rural environment. She stressed that it is imperative that natural resources are not strained, but a balance has to be struck between the needs of a growing population and economy, and other considerations including the people’s physical and mental health.

The President was accompanied by her husband, Anthony Spiteri Debono.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli also attended the award ceremony.