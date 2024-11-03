The Malta Book Festival, now in its 45th edition and taking place at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC), Ta’ Qali from November 6-10, is the largest celebration of book culture on the island.

Organised by the National Book Council, the Festival attracts thousands of visitors from all walks of life – with a strong emphasis on young students during its weekday mornings. The Festival’s programme this year features the participation of two international literary superstars: international bestselling UK author Anthony Horowitz and Paul Lynch, the Irish author of Prophet Song, which last year netted him the prestigious Booker Prize.

With so much going on and a little bit for everyone, here’s a handy guide through some of the programme’s highlights, and logistical information that will make your visit to the Malta Book Festival 2024 all the smoother.

Events programme

This year’s theme for the Malta Book Festival is #bindingworlds — bringing to the fore literature’s ability to bring people together through its rich array of genres, styles and approaches. This year, the NBC is placing a renewed focus on events aiming to further strengthen and professionalise the industry, with workshops and masterclasses by both international and local practitioners on virtually all aspects of the publishing world: from writing to illustration, insights into the publishing business as well as the process of bookbinding.

Exciting shows for schoolchildren will be held on weekday mornings, while the final day of the Festival will see the screening of a documentary on poet Daniel Massa, the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Book Prize 2023.

Visit the National Book Council website for the full programme.

Exhibitors

Accommodating over 40 exhibitors, the Festival will take up an unprecedented 1,800+sqm of stand space at the MFCC, with a number of publishers opting for eye-catching custom stands to emphasise their uniqueness and creativity. Comprised chiefly of publishers and booksellers, the exhibitors also include a number of NGOs, organisations and other entities, including the book-based and cultural arms of various diplomatic bodies on the island, as well as self-published authors.

Visit the National Book Council website for a full list of exhibitors.

Awareness and inclusivity

As a staple event of Malta’s cultural calendar, the Malta Book Festival also prides itself in placing an emphasis on sustainability and environmental awareness, through the active collaboration of a number of partners who share the same values, under the banner of ‘Tomorrow Starts with a Vision’

Benna will make their debut at the Festival with ‘Too Good to Waste’ — a campaign encouraging all visitors to adopt a zero-waste policy in their day-to-day lives. Water Services Corporation (WSC) will be following along a similar track lending the Festival their water buggy, where you can refill your water bottle as you browse through the many stalls at the Festival.

The Energy & Water Agency (EWA) will once again raise awareness for water conservation among children and families with their thematic readings, while Piscopo Gardens will foster an appreciation for greenery in our communal spaces, proving plants all throughout the venue and sponsor the Ir-Rokna Tal-Ktieb.

Gutenberg Press will advocate for sustainable printing methods, while the Malta Community of Illustrators (MCOI) has called for artists to envision what Malta will look like 20 years from now, in the hopes that these creative imaginings will lead to a more sensitive and sustainable approach to our lived environment.

Inclusivity is also a key element of the Malta Book Festival, and the NBC is proud to once again make available the use of the Sensory Friendly Room — a quiet, inclusive space for children on the autism spectrum to enjoy storytelling in a calm environment, managed by Inspire Malta and supported by APS Bank.

The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCF) will run a café where every purchase supports its mission to provide critical aid. MCCF offers life-saving treatments, travel assistance for specialized care, and other essential support for those facing health challenges. By enjoying a coffee or meal, visitors help MCCF continue to make a meaningful impact, ensuring that vital resources are available for those in need across Malta.

Meanwhile, Jacob’s Brew will be on-site, serving up coffee and hot drinks from their pop-up truck. The NBC is delighted to welcome them back, as their ‘pay it forward’ philosophy perfectly complements the community spirit of the Festival.

Getting there

The National Book Council will ensure that ample parking will be made available for all visitors at the MFCC north entrance.

Those travelling by bus may reach the venue by availing themselves of the following routes:

a) Route 56 (Valletta — Ta’ Qali);

b) Route 186 (Rabat — Buġibba);

c) Route 202 (Rabat — Sliema).

Kindly note that due to ongoing roadworks, visitors will need to stop at either the ‘Villagg’ or ‘Venture’ bus stops and walk the rest of the way to the MFCC. They are also encouraged to regularly consult the Malta Public Transport website and Tallinja app for the latest information on all the routes.

Opening hours

The Malta Book Festival runs from November 6-10 at the following opening hours: on Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-1pm and 5:00pm-9pm; on Friday from 9am-1pm and 5:00pm-10pm; on Saturday from 9:30am-10pm, and on Sunday from 9:30am-8pm.

The Malta Book Festival will be taking place at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC), Ta’ Qali from Wednesday, November 6 to Sunday, November 10.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest developments, visit ktieb.org.mt and the Malta Book Festival Facebook and Instagram page.