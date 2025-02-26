A man who allegedly stole cash and other items from a Kirkop shop, used an ATM a few minutes earlier and was traced as a result, a court was told on Wednesday.

Josef Seychell, 31, from Valletta was accused of stealing about €1,000 in cash, €2,000 worth of cigarettes, a decoder and biscuits from Nardu in Kirkop. He was also accused of trying to defraud Bank of Valletta, breaching bail and relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty.

Police Inspector Doriette Cuschieri told Magistrate Leonard Caruana that the theft took place on February 8.

CCTV footage in the area showed that, shortly before, the person who broke into the shop had used a nearby BOV ATM. Police got information from the bank and this led to the arrest of the accused.

He was remanded in custody after the magistrate heard how he had a drug addiction problem and was unemployed. The court issued a two-year treatment order for the accused to start a drug rehabilitation programme and get psychological support.

Lawyer Jonathan de Maria represented the accused.