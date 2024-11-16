The government should extend the ambulatory chemotherapy service, which provides chemotherapy in the comfort of the patient’s home, to all types of cancer when possible, the Nationalist Party said.

In a press statement signed by Shadow minister for Health Adrian Delia and Shadow minister for Social Policy Stephen Spiteri, the party said by extending this service, cancer patients will waste less time in traffic travelling to the hospital, reduce stress and lower the burden on the oncology hospital.

“If the government wants to be credible when it says it is striving for a high-quality country, it must take more decisions to alleviate burdens on the most vulnerable and provide patients with the services they deserve without forcing them to beg for them,” the statement read.

The party said it had previously called for cancer patients to no longer be “humiliated” by having to request cancer medication through the Malta Community Chest Fund, but to receive them through the national health service.

The statement noted PN leader Bernard Grech raising this topic during his Budget 2025 speech in parliament.

“Now, shortly after this speech, the Minister of Health has finally announced that discussions are underway for the Government to take responsibility for funding cancer medicines instead of the MCCF,” the statement read.

The party also suggested that it would be better that that a single entity purchases these medicines to benefit from more advantageous prices.

“While expressing satisfaction that the Government will finally adopt a proposal that the PN has been advocating for years, the Nationalist Party appeals to the Government not to take years, as it did in this case, to adopt measures proposed by the Opposition,” the statement concluded.