Everyone agrees that Malta and America are two completely different countries. In every aspect, America is larger and serves as a macrocosm to Malta. It has more people, natural resources, space in terms of its size and even in terms of the social fabric of its people; the culture is very different.

However, globalisation has shaped and transformed us, leading Western countries to become more alike in many ways.

The American election, with Donald Trump’s decisive victory, prompted many people to reflect on what truly matters when choosing a candidate. Trump’s entire campaign was issue-based, centred around the economy and immigration policy. In this regard, the priorities of the Maltese are not so different from those of Americans, with both the economy and immigration being significant concerns in recent years.

Economy above all else

The economy is always a priority for any government. It is considered a driving force behind people’s intentions to vote. Money can limit people in many ways—from where they can travel, whether it’s Sicily or America, to where they can live, whether it’s a villa, a house or a small apartment. It also affects what they can afford to eat. The economy influences people’s everyday life, what they can afford to do and, ultimately, their quality of life.

In the US, inflation and the economy were key factors influencing the choice for Trump. Similarly, in Malta, we saw a comparable situation in 2013 when the Labour Party came to power after the 2008 recession.

Currently, in Malta, money does not seem to be a top concern as, with a booming economy, money is reaching the majority of people. Nonetheless, it should be an underlying factor that every government should consider when it comes to setting its priorities or taking drastic measures to change direction. The moment the economy becomes a pressing issue, it would already be too late because, if people are concerned, it likely means they are struggling to keep up, resulting in a lot of suffering. The government would have failed its people by not safeguarding their livelihoods.

A strong economy is not built on grants; they help but there are far more components to ensure people do not just scrape through the month but actually enjoy a good quality of life.

Foreigners and border closure

When it comes to people’s priorities, this is likely the greatest similarity between America and Malta. It’s an issue that matters to both but the situations in the two countries are different. In his victory speech, Trump remarked: “We’re gonna have to seal up those borders, and we’re gonna have to let people come into our country. We want people to come back in. But we have to, we have to let them come back in, but they have to come in legally.”

Trump understands that more people entering the country is beneficial, and, in a globalised world, there’s no other way. However, he specifically targeted those who entered illegally.

Malta, back in 2012, struggled a lot with illegal migration and it was something which was of concern to people. Today, the situation is different because the people entering are coming in legally, with papers. They have come in because our economy needs them and their contribution is valued.

The need for foreigners has to be explained so the concern is no longer foreigners but outdated infrastructure - Pamela Cann Rodgers

The strategy to address people’s concerns when it comes to foreigners should not be a populist measure – stopping foreigners. It should be to build a country which is more robust in terms of infrastructure, not just for today but even for tomorrow.

Politicians should explain that, if we stop foreigners, it will harm our economy, ultimately affecting Maltese people the most. Thus, the economy would become the next top ‘concern’ and the cycle continues.

The need for foreigners has to be explained more to our people so the concern is no longer the foreigners themselves but the outdated infrastructure, which no longer meets the needs of today’s society.

Independent voters and the unknowns

Kamala Harris, in recent surveys, was considered to be ahead by a small margin but still ahead. Similarly to Malta, the silent voters have played a role in this American election. Voters in America chose a campaign that was focused on issues. In Malta, the number of voters who state they ‘do not know’ continues to rise because the two main parties are too similar on core issues, leaving voters with no choice except not to choose.

The two parties are supposed to be ideologically different but, in Malta today, they are identical. They seem to offer the same solutions, opting for the easy way out and not considering long-term, meaningful change for the people. If the top concern is foreigners, the automatic response is to stop them from entering the country, which is the most obvious and simplest solution, leading to economic problems in the future.

It is time we start thinking two steps ahead and be proactive rather than reactive to people’s concerns.

There is a limit to how many people the government can stop due to globalisation and the need for foreign workers to keep our economy going. There are other solutions. While they may not offer quick fixes, these alternatives would begin addressing the underlying issues in the long term, rather than providing temporary relief that allows the problem to grow even bigger in the future.

Pamela Cann Rodgers is a lawyer and PR consultant.