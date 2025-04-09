When it comes to music, I tend to be introduced to bands through the less famous route. For example, in theory my introduction to Nirvana did not come through Smells Like Teen Spirit or any of the songs from their mega album Nevermind, I was at the right age when it was released, but it was when their cover of David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold the World was broadcast on MTV. By then lead singer Kurt Cobain wasn’t even on the planet anymore. This has happened quite a bit.

The same goes for Neneh Cherry. My introduction to her music should have been the mega selling single Buffalo Stance, with it’s catchy refrain and stick in your head chorus. No. My baptism of fire was through her 1994 duet with Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour, 7 Seconds.

Read the full story at Times2.