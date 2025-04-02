Introducing Ioulia Chante – a Greek architect and craftswoman located in the Maltese islands. Ioulia began to discover pottery and sculpture as a hobby in 2019 until she discovered the endless possibilities of what it meant to create by working with her hands! Her work explores forms, materials, and textures while being heavily inspired by flora and fauna, and expressing personal feelings and thoughts. Her quirky little works of art – from monster candle holders to contemporary wall art – bring inspiration and joy, much like herself!

