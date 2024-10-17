Speaker of the House of Representatives Anglu Farrugia has been elected president of the Committee to Promote Respect for International Humanitarian Law of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The committee is dedicated to promoting the principles and rules of international humanitarian law, which seeks to limit the effects of armed conflict for humanitarian reasons.

In his first reaction, Farrugia said it is an honour to lead the committee and is committed to advancing the shared values of humanity, dignity, and respect for international law.

He said IHL is crucial in safeguarding human rights during conflicts, and the collective efforts of this committee can make a meaningful difference in protecting vulnerable populations.

Farrugia is leading a parliamentary delegation participating at the 149th IPU Assembly, which is composed of MPs Davina Sammut Hili and Ivan Castillo, assisted by Ian Bajada.