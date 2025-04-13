OBITUARIES

ABELA. On April 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, ASSUNTA of Valletta, aged 101, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Margaret and her husband Paul Cardona, her son Vincent and his wife Doris, her sons Raymond and his wife Riza, Tony and his wife Leeann, both residing in Australia, grandchildren Elton and his wife Nadia, Lindsay and her husband Patrick, Bianca, Damien, Lucas, Rhys, Shenay and Jasmine, her great-grandchildren Danika, Liam and Leighton, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 14, at 8.45am for Santa Marija ta’ Ġesù (Ta’ Ġieżu) church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRINCAT. On April 12, at St Vincent de Paul, CHARLES, aged 72 of Żabbar, residing n Marscascala, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Monica, née Degiovanni, his sons Luċjanu and his fiancée Martha, and Andrea, his siblings, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 14, at 12.15pm for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE GIOVANNI. On April 11, JOSEPH of Swieqi, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered and cherished by his wife Pauline, his son Karl and his wife Lara, his brothers Salvinu and his wife Miriam, Antoine, widower of Catherine, his in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 14, at 1.30pm, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Transplant Support Group, Ħamrun, and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the Renal Unit and the Cardiac Medical Ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

KRAFT. On April 2, in Heidelberg, Germany, RITA, née Muscat Baldacchino, passed away peacefully at the age of 96. Always loved and remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The interment will take place at the cemetery in Schriesheim, Germany. Condolences may be sent to: Undertaker Bestattungsunternehmen Seppich, Dossenheimer Landstraße 79, 69121 Heidelberg, Germany. Alternatively via e-mail to kraftblaich@gmail.com.

SCIRIHA. On April 11, JOSEPH, aged 73, from Mosta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered and cherished by his wife Pauline, his daughters Maria, and Anabel, his brothers and their respective spouses, his in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 14, at 9.30am for the Qalb ta’ Ġesù Oratory church, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On April 11 at Mater Dei Hospital, AGNESE, of Mosta aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be always loved and cherished by her daughters Doris and her husband Noel Gauci, Josephine and her husband Fabio Mizzi, her precious grandsons Andrew and Kelton, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 14, at 8am for Mosta Basilica where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family’s grave at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation are greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CAMILLERI ELLUL BONICI. In loving memory of VINCENT on the third anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and so sadly missed by his wife, Marie Louise, his children Alexandra and Edward, his in-laws and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

DARMANIN. Fond memories of GEORGE on his first anniversary. May he rest in peace. Graziella and Jo, Daniela and Colin, Stephanie and Anthony, Andrew and Wendy, Julian, Luke and Michael.

De BATTISTA – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his death. Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Doris, sons Charles, Noel and Martin, daughters Mariella and Rosetta, and all the family. Kindly remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

DEBONO. Cherished memories of THELMA, today the 34th anniversary of her passing away. Joe.

DEBONO. Treasured memories of THELMA, today the 34th anniversary of her demise. Myrtle and family.

DESPOTT – GEORGE. Unfading and loving memories of my dear papa on the 62nd anniversary of his demise. Gone much too soon papa but you’re always in my heart daily. Love and miss you each passing day and forever in my prayers, till we meet again. Your daughter Tania.

FARRUGIA – MARY. On the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons and daughter, Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette and Mario. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of HENRY on the 43rd anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughters Stephanie and Margaret, his son Robert and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH. In loving memory of our dearest father and grandfather, CHARLES, April 15 being the 15th anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Sylvana, Mariella and Wilfred, Diana, and Stephen, widower of Kathryn, and all his grandchildren.

GUILLAUMIER – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 36th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her sons and daughter, Tony, widower of Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate, widow of Paul, her grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT – GUIDO. On the 10th anniversary of his demise, fondly remembered by his wife Carmen, his children Silvana, Donald, Herbert and Roderick, their spouses, his beloved grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SMITH – HENRY. In ever loving memory of my dear husband, gone but never forgotten, especially today on his 30th anniversary. Always in my heart. Gloria.

ZERAFA – DORIS. Treasured and unfading memories of our most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of ANNA CURMI Today being the 10th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten, forever in our minds and hearts.Her loving husband Joseph,her children Sandro and Helga, Nadia and Anthony, Sonia and Joseph, Roberta and William, her grandchildren Matteo; Jack, Harry, Anne; Rosie. Her brother Manuel and Tanya, her sisters Maria and Josette, her family and friends. A Mass for her repose will be celebrated on April 16, at the Annunciation church, Vittoriosa at 6.15pm. Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, Loving you always, forgetting you never.Lord, grant her eternal rest

LOUIS E. GALEA In loving memory of a very dear father, grandfather and great grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of SALV MALLIA a beloved father and grandfather, on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his daughters Tina, Ruth and her husband Hamish, and his grandchildren Eilidh and Ruairidh. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

The family of ALAN MEADOWS would like to thank all those who offered their condolences, sent flowers, and attended his funeral Mass. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who shared their memories of Alan, either in person or via social media, and the newspaper. These were all appreciated. May he be remembered in your prayers.

In loving memory of HELEN, née MIFSUD BONNICI and VICTOR M. XUEREB The most beloved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, on the 16th anniversary of their call to eternal life. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Maphine, widow of Karl Despott, Walter and Kathleen Xuereb, Anne Marie Xuereb and Pierre Vella Petroni, their six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest

