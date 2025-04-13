Malta Vision 2050, which sets out the country’s long-term aspirations and priorities, has generally received a good response from different quarters.

The Labour Party thinks it “should be a collective success” and the Nationalist Party deems it “a step in the right direction”.

That bodes well because national projects that enjoyed bipartisan support were guaranteed success. Suffice it to look at the financial services sector.

Experience has taught us that, though a minuscule country, Malta is not immune to the consequences of global turmoil, pandemics and natural calamities. True, its size might make managing such situations that little bit easier.

However, we need “to think boldly about the future of our country”, as the prime minister rightly noted in his foreword to Vision 2050.

Its “unifying vision statement” is both ambitious and encouraging: “A safe and resilient nation, inspired by heritage and driven by progress, fostering a healthy quality of life for all.”

The island’s chequered history is testament to the Maltese people’s steadfastness to rise to the occasion and work together to move from the devil we knew to the one we did not… and do it so successfully. Just look back at ‘recent’ history: standing up to the Axis forces, attaining independence, giving up revenue from the military facilities agreement with the UK and joining the European Union.

So, making Vision 2025 work cannot and should not be considered a mere pipedream, a publicity stunt as the country approaches an election.

That is what the party in opposition must have had in mind when it commented that “it is time for clear, tangible deliverables, not just more empty promises and long-term plans that never see the light of the day”.

Throughout the consultation period and, more so, its implementation, the government and the government-in-waiting will be expected to and gauged on how much they can deliver on what is promised. That is, “stability and peace of mind to our citizens and businesses” – the economy minister’s words – and “tangible action for the common good and a better quality of life” – as the Nationalist Party put it.

There must also be strong governance and institutions and regulatory bodies that truly work, with no party political strings attached

The government-in-waiting says it remains committed to collaborating across the political spectrum to realise a sustainable and prosperous future for Malta.

That should be the way forward. It is not only the best approach to take but, most probably, the only one if Vision 2025’s targets are not to be lost in the razzle-dazzle of politics.

The many challenges coming from beyond our shores do not leave much room for error either.

There are factors that affect the success of a long-term vision. Political stability, the level of development, the level of government intervention, and the global economic environment are among the more salient.

The road there may prove to be long and winding, but, as they say, where there is will there is a way. Cross-party political will must be accompanied by a vigilant public and the input of all stakeholders.

However, there must also be strong governance and institutions and regulatory bodies that truly work, with no party political strings attached.

These ingredients are essential if the Malta Vision 2025 is to lead to “national development across key areas such as the economy, environment, society, governance, and infrastructure”.

But what matters most is genuine and determined readiness and commitment by the political forces to form a common front, not political rhetoric.