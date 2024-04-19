Obituary

LANFRANCO. On Thursday, April 18, SALVINA, née Bonnici, widow of Guido, passed away peacefully, aged 83. Her loss is mourned by her children Sandro, Nurtan, Graziella, Stephen, her grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Kurt and Kimberly, Amik and Greta, her great-grandchildren Hayley, Michael, Ema and Julian, and by Zandaya and Kendra. She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Maria, Cettina, Josie, Tony and Antoinette, Victoria and Godfrey, her sister-in-law Josette and by her in-laws, nephews and nieces. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Saturday, April 20, at 9am, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Sanctuary (Sacro Cuor), Sliema. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Requiescat in Pace. The family would like to thank all the staff of the Neuro Surgical Ward at Mater Dei Hospital and at the Long Term Facility Ward JP6 St Vincent de Paul Residence, for their dedicated and impeccable care during her last days.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – Capt. JOSEPH WILLIAM ATTARD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 35th anniversary of his death. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

BONETT. In loving memory of NEVILLE, being the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG OLIVIER. In loving memory of PETER on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by his son Stefano, family and many friends. May he rest in peace.

CAMILLERI – AGNES. Fondest memories of my beloved mother on the 38th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her son James and grandchildren. Please remember her in your prayers.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memories of LUCIA, today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her son Paul and his wife Esther, daughters Marlene and Mona, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – VELLINA, née Vella. In treasured loving memory of our dearest mother, today being the 54th year since her death. Sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Clarissa, Christopher, Monica, Matthew and Veronica.

PACE BONELLO – DONALD. You left us too soon. Six years have passed and not a day passes that we don’t think of you. You were loved so much in life and still as much in your absence. Always in our hearts. Your family and dear friends.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of THERESA, today being the 20th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family.

TESTA – HENRY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today being the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Roger, Erika, Lara and George.

In loving memory of NEVILLE BONETT being the 16th anniversary of his demise. Deep in our hearts; Your memory is kept; To love, to cherish; And never forget. Deeply missed by his wife Carmelina, his children Jonathan and wife Joselle, Greta and grand-daughter Nikki. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MIRIAM MILLER (Fabri) our dear mother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. You are always in our hearts and so dearly missed. Monique, Karl and their families.

