Obituary

Francis Zammit Dimech

ZAMMIT DIMECH. On October 21, FRANCIS, former PN stalwart, minister, MEP, and acting president of Malta, aged 70, passed away peacefully at the Oncology Hospital, Msida, after a long illness borne with fortitude, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved parents George and Anne, and leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his loving brother John, his cousin Anthony Zarb Dimech, his wife Petronela and their daughter Alexia-Sara, his cousins abroad and his very special friends Sarah and Claire, Michael, Theresa and Charles who dedicated to him endless assistance and support throughout his life. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, April 24, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – ELIZABETH (Lizzie). On the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family – Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of LOUIS on this third anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fr Edgar, SJ, Walter and Angela, Anne, John and Henriette, Joseph and Charlotte, Poppy and Rory, Albina, Karina, Felix, Casper. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA – HENRY. On the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered and always in our prayers. His family.

HAYES – JOAN. In loving memory, on the sixth anniversary of her demise. We miss you so much.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of GEORGE, a beloved father who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 23, 2017, today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Much loved and always missed by his children Sarah and Chris, his daughter-in-law Andrea, and all his grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of GEORGE, a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 23, 2017, today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Much loved and always missed by his brothers and sisters and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SELVAGI – WILLIAM VINCENT. Treasured memories of a beloved father, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maryanne, Christopher and Lucienne, Raphael, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

