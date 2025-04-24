Obituaries

GRIMA. On April 16, CLARE, widow of George, passed away peacefully at Roseville, Attard, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughters, Alexandra and her husband Simon Bianco, Roberta and her husband Fabio Scevola, and Jeanine and her husband David Bonavia, her beloved grandchildren, Nico and Nadya, Sean and Hailey, Jessica and Enrique, Barbara and Harry, Daniel, Thomas and Samuel and her great-granddaughter Sophia, her brother-in-law Enzo Grima and his wife Sara, her dedicated carer Arlene, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to Alison, Ivan and Nikki. The funeral cortège leaves Roseville on Saturday, April 26, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Dementia Society, c/o Room 135, Pharmacy Building, University of Malta, Msida, MSD 2080, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to the management and staff at Roseville for their professional care, service and dedication.

Francis Zammit Dimech

ZAMMIT DIMECH. On April 21, FRANCIS, former PN stalwart, minister, MEP, and acting president of Malta, aged 70, passed away peacefully at the Oncology Hospital, Msida, after a long illness borne with fortitude, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved parents George and Anne, and leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his loving brother John, his cousin Anthony Zarb Dimech, his wife Petronela and their daughter Alexia-Sara, his cousins abroad and his very special friends Sarah and Claire, Michael, Theresa and Charles who dedicated to him endless assistance and support throughout his life. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, April 24, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – MAURICE. Today being the second anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Ben, Carol, Sandra and Angele and their respective families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BIANCO – ALFRED. In ever loving memory, today the 11th anniversary of his demise – treasured always in our hearts. Sorely missed by his beloved wife Rose, his daughters Marika and Diane, his son Christopher, respective spouses and his five grandchildren and family.

HOULTON. In loving memory of our dearly beloved brother JOSEPH on the third anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his brother Charles and sisters Antoinette and Elizabeth and their respective families.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – DORIS. Thinking of our dear mother always but especially today, the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Marcy and Joe, Michael and Marie and their respective families. A prayer is solicited.

MIĆOVIĆ – MILOŠ. Left his earth two years ago. In loving and affectionate memory. Much loved and never forgotten by Liz, his sisters, respective families, friends and colleagues. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest. Please keep him in your prayers.

SANT – MARLENE. Remembering with love our sister on the 85th anniversary since her demise, aged 11 months. Some of us never knew you but you remain in our thoughts and prayers. Ann, Edward, Tony, Joan and Marie.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of SALVINU, a devoted father and grandfather, on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers and forever in our heart. Fondly remembered by his children Mark, David, Marthese and Denise, their respective spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother and sister, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SHAW. In loving memory of VICTOR on the second anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord, April 24, 2023. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Tessie, children Robert, Walter, Jeffrey and Karen, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen”. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, April 27, at 9.30am, at Attard parish church.

SPITERI GONZI – EDWARD. In ever loving memory of a dear brother, especially today the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts.

MARION ASCIAK. In loving memory of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by her children, in-laws, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 9.30am at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julians.

In loving memory of JOELAN VELLA on the 24th anniversary of his call to eternal life. Like a star that burned so bright, His light continues to shine. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul tomorrow, Friday, April 25 at 7.15pm at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, Mġarr.

In loving memory of CARMELO (Nenu) AQUILINA. Fond memories of a special father on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his beloved children Colin and his partner Rachel, Robert and his wife Jeanette, Karol and his wife Rosette, his grandchildren Marilena, Niki, Benjamin, Letizia, Paul, Giada and Edward, his relatives and many friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In cherished memory of our beloved mother ĊETTINA, darling sister MARTHESE and dear brother SALVINO who were called to the loving arms of Jesus on this day. Never more than a thought away, Quietly remembered every day. A prayer is kindly solicited. MaryRose, Roy, in-laws and grandchildren.

To Thank

Tanya Mizzi, wife of Perit JOSEPH MIZZI would like to thank all those who offered their condolences, sent flowers, attended his funeral Mass and offered Masses. She would like to extend her gratitude to everyone who shared their memories of Joe, either in person or via social media. They were all appreciated. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. May Joe be remembered in your prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.