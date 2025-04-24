Women in the House

Ahead of the 2022 general elections, when the mechanism to increase female MPs was introduced, I had my doubts and I still do. European Parliament president Roberta Metsola considers this mechanism as an insult to women.

An MP should be elected on his or her own steam and not be helped. Maybe the mechanism in question had “noble aims”, as Metsola stresses, but considering some of those who benefitted from it, one might think again on whether this arrangement is necessary.

Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg is quoted saying that, come next general elections, she will not accept a seat in parliament if she is again elected through the gender mechanism.

Labour’s six women elected through the gender quota. Clockwise: Cressida Galea, Abigail Camilleri, Alicia Bugeja Sant, Naomi Cachia, Davina Sammut Hili and Amanda Spiteri Grech.

A gender-balanced parliament is being given much importance in Malta. In my opinion, whether men or women, preference should be given to those candidates who perform well in the interest of the country, to those who give their 100% to safeguard Malta’s needs and values and who promote a safer and cleaner Malta where citizens feel proud to say they are Maltese.

Experience shows that, during the last years, Malta’s needs and values were not a priority.

The PN candidates elected through the gender quota. Clockwise: Eve Borg Bonello, Julia Zahra, Janice Chetcuti, Bernice Bonello, Paula Mifsud Bonnici and Claudette Buttigieg.

The electorate is duty bound to give their vote to those candidates who are trustworthy, honest and who truly prioritise the country’s interest. No mechanism, in whatever make or form, should interfere in one’s right to choose the best candidates who deserve to the elected to parliament.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta