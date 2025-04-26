Requiem Mass

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the souls of BERNARD and MARYROSE BORDA. Dear Lord, please grant them eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA – BERNARD. In everlasting memory of a dear brother and uncle on the 29th year of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sandra, Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew.

BORDA – BERNARD. Treasured memories of a dear brother and uncle, today being the 29th year of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. James, Lydia, Matthew and Julia.

CALLEJA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our dear father, today the 18th anniversary of his demise. Remembered by his children Miriam, Joseph, Charles and Ruben and their families. Mass will be said today at 8.30m St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

