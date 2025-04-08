Requiem Mass

Today being the 24th anniversary of the passing to eternal life of VICTOR J. PACE, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Never forgotten by his son David, wife Janika, children Michelle and David and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Obituaries

MICALLEF – NANETTE, née Schembri, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mariella, John and Anton, Lenore, widow of her son Joseph, their spouses, her grandchildren and other friends and relatives. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Thursday, April 10, at 8.30am, at the Mosta Rotunda, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal peace.

PORTELLI. On April 5, MARY ROSE, née Cassar Naudi, widow of Aldo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Adrian and his wife Margaret, Marie Louise and her husband Aldo Muscat, Astrid and her husband Karl Cachia and Christopher Sandstrom and his wife Cecilia, her precious grandchildren Sarah, Andre, Nikki, Mark, Edward, Francesca, Adriana, Philip, Matilda and Isabelle and their respective partners and spouses, her treasured great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Wednesday, April 9, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On April 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAVIOUR, sive Sonny, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Josephine, his son Andre and his wife Sara, his son Mark and his wife Vanessa, and his grandsons Benjamin, Thomas, Nicholas and Timothy, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, April 11, at 9am, for Lija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GOUDER – LINA. In loving memory, fondly remembered today and always. Simone, Francis, Simon and Nicky.

MIFSUD – NEVILLE. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Aida, Simon and Charmaine, Samuel and Nicolette, as well as their respective children. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT – EDWIN. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather today, the sixth anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Pauline, his children Mario, Josanne and Antonella and their families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be held today, Tuesday, at 7pm, at St Julian’s parish church. Please keep him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

