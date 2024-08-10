Obituaries

ABELA. On August 8, GEORGE, aged 79, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Margie, daughter Claudine and her partner Oswald, his son Neil and his wife Alberta, his beloved grandsons Max and Jack, his brother and sister, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, on Monday, August 12, at 9.15am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On August 7, TERESA FLOWER, at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Ignatius, Raymond and his wife Anna and their much beloved children, Yanika and her husband Jean Marc, and Jan, together with her sister in-law Lina Claridge and her children Patricia and Anita and their families, other relatives and friends, both in Malta and abroad. A devoted mother, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, August 12, at 1pm for the archipretal parish church of Maria Bambina, Mellieħa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, Paola. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the medical staff, nurses and carers who have looked after her with such care and devotion over the years. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of MICHAEL, on August 8. Michael was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, whose presence in our lives will be dearly missed. Michael leaves behind his cherished children: Anna, married to George; Charles and his wife Marlene; Stefan and his wife Joanna; and Michael and his partner Michelle. He was a proud grandfather to Maria and her husband Karl, Edwina, Dominic, Matthew, Julia and Louie, and a loving great-grandfather to Georgia, Luigi, John and Elena Rose. Michael’s memory will also be held dear by all other relatives and many friends who were fortunate enough to know him. Michael was a man of kindness and integrity, whose life was marked by his love for his family and his unwavering dedication to those he cared about. His legacy of compassion, strength, and love will continue to inspire all who knew him. The funeral service will be held today, Saturday, at 10am at St Julian’s parish church. We invite all those who knew and loved Michael to join us in honouring his life. May he rest in eternal peace.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – ANTHONY. In loving memory, on the 29th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family.

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOSEPH, today being the 68th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his loving children, Maurice, Antonella, Elena, Hugh and Maria. Always in our hearts dear dad.

FARRUGIA – CARMELO. On the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his sons and daughter Joseph, Neville, Victor, Mario and Rosette. May he rest in peace.

MICALLEF TRIGONA. ZGI. Cherished memories of a wonderful father and nannu, on the 44th anniversary of the death – may he rest in peace. Marcy and Joe, Michael and Marie, and his six grandsons.

PACE ASCIAK – NOEL. Unfading memories of my beloved husband, today being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers.

Your memory is a keep sake

From which I never part,

God has you in His arms

I have you in my heart.

Dear Lord keep my beloved Noel in Your loving arms.

PARASCANDALO. Remembering our dearest father CARMELO on the 27th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette, Anna, in-laws and grandchildren.

SAID – FRANCIS. Lovingly remembered by his daughter Marie Louise Olivieri and grandchildren.

VELLA – PAUL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Forever loved, forever missed, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Massie, Martina, Marc and Harry.

Guido de Marco August 12, 2010 In memory of a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Monday, August 12 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.