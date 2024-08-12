Obituaries

ATTARD – On August 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, JEAN PAUL, aged 34, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved parents Lucienne and Michael, his dearest siblings Michel and his wife Martina, Luke, Andrea and her husband Benjamin Farrugia, and Rebecca and her husband Andrew Scicluna, his most precious niece Giulia, his nephews Michael and Nicholas, his aunts and uncles, all his cousins and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today Monday, August 12, for the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Inspire Foundation will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Emergency Department and the ITU at Mater Dei Hospital.

BORG. On August 7, TERESA FLOWER, at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Ignatius, Raymond and his wife Anna and their much beloved children, Yanika and her husband Jean Marc, and Jan, together with her sister in-law Lina Claridge and her children Patricia and Anita and their families, other relatives and friends, both in Malta and abroad. A devoted mother she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei today, Monday August 12, at 1pm for the parish church of Maria Bambina Archipretal Church, Mellieħa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, Paola. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the medical staff, nurses and carers who have looked after her with such care and devotion over the years. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of LESLIE, a dearly beloved husband and father, today, the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife, Vicky and his children Chris, Jean-Pierre, Laura and Matthew, his grandchildren, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear father ANTON, of Qala, Gozo, today is the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

VINCENTI HERRERA – MARIA, who was called to join our Saviour on the 12th of August 1955. To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – MARY ROSE, née Pullicino. We remember our mother, with so much love and affection, on this the 23rd anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Michael, Tony, Joanna and all their loved ones.

Guido de Marco August 12, 2010 In memory of a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Monday, August 12 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

